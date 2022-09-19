New York cop with most misconduct complaints on the force retires -- and avoids any penalties for wrongdoing
Shutterstock

Lt. Eric Dym of the NYPD was facing discipline for 52 allegations of misconduct, but he's being allowed to retire instead, The City reports.

The Civilian Complaint Review Board tried to get Dym fired earlier this year, but now that he's retired, he will avoid facing discipline for 29 of the charges brought by the Board, which include four instances of pointing a gun at someone, three incidents of improper physical force, and one case of making a false statement in a report. Dym has also been the target of more than a dozen lawsuits, some alleging assault by Dym and other cops, resulting in over $1.5 million in settlements.

“What his detractors or critics classify as aggressive or problematic policing is anything but that,” said his attorney James Moschella. “He wasn’t a lieutenant to sit back and watch what was occurring up in those neighborhoods, in the 40 Precinct, in the 41 Precinct, and sit back and just let it happen.”

“He could not perform the type of policing that he believed was necessary, so he chose on his own volition to retire from the police department,” said Moschella. “And that is exactly what the CCRB wanted.”

READ MORE: Pentagon demands audit of fake social media accounts used in psychological operations

Dym, whose career lasted 18 years, racked up 115 allegations of misconduct against him -- the highest for any active duty member of the NYPD.

"Dym was also involved in a high-profile case that resulted in the August 2016 false arrest of activist Jose Lasalle, founder of the group Copwatch Patrol Unit, during which Lasalle’s phone secretly recorded police celebrating his detention and allegedly trumping up a felony charge of unlawful possession of a police radio," The City's report stated. "Lasalle, who later had all the charges against him dropped by the Bronx District Attorney’s Office, said he and his group have since kept close tabs on Dym’s policing."

Read the full report over at The City.

SmartNews