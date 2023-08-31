Police say alcohol played no role in fatal boat crash, but bodycam video raises questions
Pedro Portal/El Nuevo Herald/TNS

A key finding in a state police report into a south Biscayne Bay boat crash that took the life of a teenage girl and permanently disabled another last year is under question following body camera footage released to the Miami Herald this week. The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission investigator wrote in his report that the boat captain — prominent Miami real estate broker George Pino — declined to take a blood alcohol test because his lawyer wasn’t around. But the officer’s body camera footage shows Pino providing a different reason while declining the test: He says he had two b...