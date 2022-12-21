Police say member of Elon Musk's security team is a 'suspect' in alleged stalking incident

Southern California police investigating an incident where a man was allegedly following Elon Musk say a member of Musk's security team is now a suspect in the case, although they won't say the nature of the crime the team member allegedly committed, NBC News reports.
The only thing police said was they were investigating "an assault with a deadly weapon involving a vehicle."
Musk used the incident to justify his Twitter ban of the @ElonJet account, which publishes the location of his private airplane, saying that a "stalker" used the information from the account to follow a car carrying one of his children. But Pasadena Police made no mentioned of a stalker in their statement.
“At no time during the incident did the victim identify the suspect or indicate the altercation was anything more than coincidental," police said, adding that a 29-year-old man from Connecticut had pulled off a highway to use his cellphone in a gas station. While parked, the man said another vehicle pulled directly in front of him and blocked his path.
Police say the driver of the second vehicle was a member of Musk's security team who accused the Connecticut man of following him. When the team member was leaving the parking lot, he struck the Connecticut man with his vehicle.
"The Washington Post reported a person who identified himself as the driver featured in the video of the confrontation that Musk shared online said he has an interest in Musk and the mother of two of children, Claire Boucher, who is better known as the musician Grimes. NBC News has not verified those statements or who was in the video," NBC News' report stated. "Boucher has been the target of stalking before, and lives within the vicinity of the location of the reported confrontation."