Police seize cellphone of Texas shooting suspect in search for motive

Gifts and makeshift crosses are seen at a memorial dedicated to the 19 children and two adults killed on May 24th during the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School on May 31, 2022, in Uvalde, Texas. - Brandon Bell/Getty Images North America/TNS
More than a week after 18-year-old Salvador Ramos killed 19 students and two teachers inside their fourth-grade Texas classroom, investigators are still searching for a motive. Texas Rangers have seized a black iPhone 13 Pro-Max found with Ramos’ body inside Robb Elementary School and have obtained a warrant for all data on the phone, “including digital images, text messages, address books, photos, video, voice messages and any GPS or remote tracking system information,” according to the paperwork obtained by KHOU. The search warrant also describes how two male witnesses spotted a man with lon...