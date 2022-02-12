Police stop 500 vehicles heading to Paris in COVID protest convoy

PARIS (Reuters) -Police said they stopped 500 vehicles that were trying to get into Paris on Saturday in a 'freedom convoy' protest against COVID-19 restrictions. The vehicles were intercepted at various entry points into the French capital and nearly 300 tickets handed out to their occupants by mid morning, police said on Twitter. Inspired by horn-blaring "Freedom Convoy" demonstrations in Canada, the motorists - from numerous cities across France - were seeking to defy a police order not to enter the city. Less than two months from a presidential election, President Emmanuel Macron's governm...