Police stop Texas man who was harassing migrants and find out he has an arrest warrant for family violence

A Texas man who was harassing migrants near a church ended up being arrested for a warrant regarding family violence, KFOX reports.

Raymundo Maese, 52, was in the middle of the street Tuesday near Sacred Heart Church harassing several migrants when police arrived.

Police stopped Maese for impeding traffic but found out he had a warrant for his arrest after they ran his information.

The warrant was for a family violence incident that took place in November of 2022.

Maese was arrested and booked into the El Paso County Jail on $3,000 bond.

As KFOX points out, there's been an increase in police near the Sacred Heart Church due to migrant crisis.