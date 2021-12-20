Police tackled a bicyclist for not having a headlight — and it was all caught on tape

Newly released police body camera footage shows an officer tackling a 43-year-old man for riding his bicycle on Christmas Eve 2018 without a light.
"The Virginian-Pilot obtained a copy of the nearly 30-minute body camera video, which was submitted as an exhibit to the case a few weeks ago by [Derrick] Rountree’s attorney, Christian Connell. The Pilot is publishing the first two minutes of the video, which show Christie exit his police cruiser and chase and tackle Rountree," the newspaper reported. "Rountree’s right leg was broken in three places when the officer fell on him, according to the lawsuit."
The body camera was worn by Norfolk Police Officer Aaron Christie.
"Rountree was charged afterward with the headlight infraction, as well as obstruction of justice. The obstruction charge was later dismissed, and Rountree was fined $15 for not having a headlight, court records show," the newspaper reported. "The lawsuit, filed in U.S. District Court in Norfolk in December 2020, argues Rountree’s actions on the video show he posed no threat to anyone, and was riding too slowly for police to claim he was fleeing from them."
Watch:
Norfolk police tackle a man for riding a bicycle without a headlight www.youtube.com