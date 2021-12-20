Police tackled a bicyclist for not having a headlight — and it was all caught on tape

"Tell Letitia that she is not dealing with the Cuomo brothers, a corrupt Governor in a corrupt state, including your office and others, and Fredo, who did the Governor’s dirty work for him," Trump said in his own statement.

James' office issued a report in October finding that then-Gov. Andrew Cuomo had sexually harassed at least 11 women, leading to his resignation and then the firing of his brother Chris Cuomo from CNN over his involvement in responding to the allegations.

"Despite many years of investigation that nobody else could have survived even if they did things just slightly wrong, yours is just a continuation of the political Witch Hunt that has gone on against me by the Radical Left Democrats for years," Trump said. "This is not about delay, this is about our Constitution! You are nothing but a corrupt official doing the dirty work of your party. You should not be in office."

Trump again taunted the attorney general for ending her campaign for governor as she announced that she would seek his deposition next month in the fraud case.

"This could well be the reason you were just rejected by the people of NY in your inept run for governor," Trump said. "You didn’t quit for a higher purpose, you quit because your poll numbers were atrocious — you didn’t have a chance. New York got lucky!"

