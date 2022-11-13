Political scientist offers bold proposal for evaluating claims of voter fraud
Politico scientist Larry Sabato, the director of the Center for Politics at U.Va, offered a proposal on CNN on Saturday for how citizens and the media should treat those questioning elections in America.

Sabato was interviewed by CNN anchor Jim Acosta, one day after Arizona's U.S. Senate race was called for incumbent Democrat Mark Kelly.

GOP nominee Blake Masters has not conceded, but put out a statement Saturday saying, "we are going to make sure that every legal vote is counted."

"Larry, I want to get your reaction to Blake Masters' statement about the race," Acosta said. "When he says I want to make sure all legal votes are counted, I mean, those are code words, aren't they? Isn't that sowing little seeds of doubt about what's happening in Arizona right now?"

"Of course, it is, Jim," Sabato replied.

"That's the technique that many of the Trump acolytes have used, I think, with less and less effectiveness, because more and more people have caught on to it," Sabato explained. "There's a certain group, the MAGA group, the intense super-MAGA group, they will always be willing to buy that there was voter fraud if their candidates lose."

"This is nonsense and more and more people understand that it's nonsense," he explained.

"I think, frankly, when a candidate screams vote fraud, it ought to be considered the equivalent of a concession speech," Sabato said.

