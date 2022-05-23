Macron's group slightly ahead of left-wing rival in French June parliament vote

PARIS (Reuters) - French President Emmanuel Macron's "Renaissance" party and its allies are seen as winning next month's vote in the country's lower house of parliament, according to a poll in Le Monde paper by Ipsos/Sopra Steria/Cevipof. The poll, based on voting intentions for the first round of the June election, showed the Macron group in the lead with 28% of votes, slightly ahead of 27% given for the "Nupes" left-wing bloc featuring the hard-left La France Insoumise party and its allies from the Green Party and the Socialist Party. The vote takes place in two rounds, on June 12 and June 1...
Report typos and corrections to: corrections@rawstory.com.
Stories Chosen For You
Rising star of African art hits on colonialism, tyranny and beauty of black
May 23, 2022
In a serene studio filled with birdsong, Omar Ba takes off his shoes and gets down on his hands and knees. Then the renowned Senegalese artist begins to paint a five-meter-long canvas a deep, dark shade of black.
This is how Ba, a rising star in the world of contemporary African art, starts most of his works, which question the state of the world and Africa’s place in it.
"On black backgrounds, I feel that the drawing will be much more readable and clear for me," he said from his airy workspace at the end of a pathway strewn with shells from the nearby Lac Rose.
"I feel in perfect union with what I am doing because I find myself in front of this color, which I find noble and magnificent."
Ba, 45, is a top sensation at the 14th Dakar Biennale, which opened Thursday. His work touches on colonialism, violence, but also hope.
"We see the color white as the neutral color, the pure color, the innocent color," he said. "Black is always associated with what is dirty, what is dark ... and that can affect the person who lives these cliches."
Enigmatic, hallucinatory, poetic
Ba has 20 pieces currently on display at the Royal Museums of Fine Arts of Belgium, and an exhibition opening in New York in September. In November, the Baltimore Museum of Art will host a retrospective of his work.
Enigmatic, even hallucinatory, and intensely poetic, his work is inhabited by dream-like visions with shimmering colors and hybrid creatures with the head of a goat, a ram or Horus, the falcon-headed Egyptian deity.
His creatures embody the traumas inherited from colonialism, tyranny, violence, North-South inequalities.
"These characters are half-man, half-animal," he said. "It is a nod to the natural within the human being, who I think behaves like an animal in the jungle -- we try to dominate others to be able to exist."
In his 2021 "Anomalies" exhibition in Brussels, Ba painted imaginary heads of state with their hands resting on a book symbolizing a constitution, a way to castigate the slew of African leaders who have recently modified constitutions in order to stay in power.
"We see that Africa wants to go elsewhere, wants to move," he said. "There are wars, overthrown heads of state, dictatorships ... the African artist should not remain indifferent to what happens in this continent -- we must try to see what we can do to build, pacify and give hope."
Currently, Ba says he is focused on solutions, a theme apparent in his biennale exhibit.
One of his festival pieces features two figures with trophies for necks standing on an enormous globe and shaking hands. They are surrounded by laurel branches, symbolizing peace.
"It speaks of reconciliation, unity and an Africa that wins -- not an Africa that always asks or begs, but an Africa that participates in the concert of nations," he said.
The biennale, hosted in his home country for more than three decades, holds special significance for Ba. It was in Dakar where, after abandoning training to be a mechanic, he switched to art studies.
Painting 'reinvented'
Since his first exhibition in Switzerland in 2010, Ba, who now lives between Senegal, Brussels and Geneva, has also exhibited at the Centre Pompidou in Paris.
For the past few years, he has worked from the peace and quiet of his Bambilor studio, in the middle of a mango plantation, an hour's drive from Dakar, sharing the land with cows, ducks and exotic flowers.
"Omar Ba has reinvented painting," said Malick Ndiaye, the biennale's artistic director.
"It is an innovative and powerful work that we are not used to seeing in terms of the technique he uses, the materials he uses and the composition and arrangement."
Highly sought-after by collectors, Ba is represented by the Templon Gallery, which has previously exhibited Jean-Michel Basquiat, Cesar and Andy Warhol.
"His work is much more complex than most things you see -- his treatment of subject matter, his use of bestiary and colour are strikingly strong and beautiful," said gallerist Mathieu Templon.
"He is one of the African artists with the most aesthetic and political work."
Ba's work has featured in the Louvre Abu Dhabi’s permanent collection and the Louis Vuitton Foundation for the Contemporary Art’s collection.
Speaking ahead of the biennale, the continent's largest contemporary art event, Ba said he was pleased to see young African artists "beginning to enter very large galleries and exhibit in museums that are recognized internationally."
"We must try to make Africa an essential place for art," he said.
© 2022 AFP
CONTINUE READING Show less
Japan and the United States said Monday they want to put the first Japanese astronaut on the Moon as the allies deepen cooperation on space projects.
No non-American has ever touched down on the lunar surface, and Japan has previously said it hopes to achieve a Moon landing by the end of this decade.
President Joe Biden, after his first face-to-face meeting with Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida in Tokyo, said the nations will work together in the US-led Artemis program to send humans to the Moon, and later to Mars.
Biden said he was "excited" about the collaboration, including on the Gateway facility, which will orbit the Moon and provide support for future missions.
"I'm excited (about) the work we'll do together on the Gateway Station around the Moon, and look forward to the first Japanese astronaut joining us on the mission to the lunar surface under the Artemis program," he said at a joint press conference.
Japan's domestic space program focuses on satellites and probes, so Japanese astronauts have turned to the US and Russia to travel to the International Space Station.
But space agency JAXA is looking to revitalize its ranks, last year launching its first recruitment of new astronauts in 13 years.
It lifted the requirement that applicants have a science degree and urged women to apply, because all seven of the nation's current astronauts are men.
© 2022 AFP
CONTINUE READING Show less
US high schoolers design low-cost filter to remove lead from water
May 23, 2022
When the pandemic forced schools into remote learning, Washington-area science teacher Rebecca Bushway set her students an ambitious task: design and build a low-cost lead filter that fixes to faucets and removes the toxic metal.
Using 3D printing and high-school level chemistry, the team now has a working prototype -- a three-inch (7.5 centimeter) tall filter housing made of biodegradable plastic, which they hope to eventually bring to market for $1 apiece.
"The science is straightforward," Bushway told AFP on a recent visit to the Barrie Middle and Upper School in suburban Maryland, where she demonstrated the filter in action.
"I thought, 'We have these 3D printers. What if we make something like this?'"
Bushway has presented the prototype at four conferences, including the prestigious spring meeting of the American Chemistry Society, and plans to move forward with a paper in a peer-reviewed journal.
Up to 10 million US homes still receive water through lead pipes, with exposure particularly harmful during childhood.
The metal, which evades a key defense of the body known as the blood-brain-barrier, can cause permanent loss of cognitive abilities and contribute to psychological problems that aggravate enduring cycles of poverty.
A serious contamination problem uncovered in Flint, Michigan in 2014 is perhaps the most famous recent disaster -- but lead poisoning is widespread and disproportionately impacts African Americans and other minorities, explained Barrie team member Nia Frederick.
"And I think that's something we can help with," she said.
The harms of lead poisoning have been known for decades, but lobbying by the lead industry prevented meaningful action until recent decades.
President Joe Biden’s administration has pledged billions of dollars from an infrastructure law to fund the removal of all the nation’s lead pipes over the coming years -- but until that happens, people need solutions now.
- A clever trick -
Bushway's idea was to use the same chemical reaction used to restore contaminated soil: the exposure of dissolved lead to calcium phosphate powder produces a solid lead phosphate that stays inside the filter, along with harmless free calcium.
The filter has a clever trick up its sleeve: under the calcium phosphate, there's a reservoir of a chemical called potassium iodide.
When the calcium phosphate is used up, dissolved lead will react with potassium iodide, turning the water yellow - a sign it is time to replace the filter.
Student Wathon Maung spent months designing the housing on 3D printing software, going through many prototypes.
"What's great about it was that it's kind of this little puzzle that I had to figure out," he said.
Calcium phosphate was clumping inside the filter, slowing the reaction. But Maung found that by incorporating hexagonal bevels he could ensure the flow of water and prevent clumping.
The result is a flow rate of two gallons (nine liters) per minute, the normal rate at which water flows out a tap.
Next, the Barrie team would like to incorporate an instrument called a spectrophotometer that will detect the yellowing of the water even before it is visible to the human eye and then turn on a little LED warning light.
Paul Frail, a chemical engineer who was not involved in the work, said the group "deserves an incredible amount of credit" for its work, combining general chemistry concepts with 3D printing to design a novel product.
He added, however, that the filter would need further testing with ion chromatography instruments that are generally available in universities or research labs -- as well as market research to determine the demand.
Bushway is confident there is a niche. Reverse osmosis systems that fulfill the same role cost hundreds to thousands of dollars, while carbon block filters available for around $20 have to be replaced every few months, which is more often than her group's filter.
"I am over-the-Moon proud of these students," Bushway said, adding that the group hoped to work with partners to finalize the design and produce it at scale.
CONTINUE READING Show less
Copyright © 2022 Raw Story Media, Inc. PO Box 21050, Washington, D.C. 20009 | Masthead | Privacy Policy | For corrections or concerns, please email corrections@rawstory.com.
{{ post.roar_specific_data.api_data.analytics }}