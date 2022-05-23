Macron's group slightly ahead of left-wing rival in French June parliament vote

PARIS (Reuters) - French President Emmanuel Macron's "Renaissance" party and its allies are seen as winning next month's vote in the country's lower house of parliament, according to a poll in Le Monde paper by Ipsos/Sopra Steria/Cevipof. The poll, based on voting intentions for the first round of the June election, showed the Macron group in the lead with 28% of votes, slightly ahead of 27% given for the "Nupes" left-wing bloc featuring the hard-left La France Insoumise party and its allies from the Green Party and the Socialist Party. The vote takes place in two rounds, on June 12 and June 1...