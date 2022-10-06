Poll: Majority of Michigan voters say Trump broke the law by taking classified documents

Former President Donald Trump in the Oval Office of the White House in a December 2020 file photo. - SAUL LOEB/AFP/TNS/TNS
DETROIT — A majority of likely Michigan voters believe former President Donald Trump broke the law when he took classified documents from the White House to his Florida resort, according to a new statewide poll commissioned by The Detroit News and WDIV-TV. The survey of 600 likely voters, conducted by the Lansing-based Glengariff Group, found nearly 55% of respondents said they thought Trump committed a crime when he took around 100 classified documents — some containing sensitive national security secrets, according to the U.S. Department of Justice — from the White House to Mar-a-Lago in Pal...