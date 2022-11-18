Pompeo goes after Trump while considering presidential bid, says he’s ‘tired of losing’
Former U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo speaks the press at the State Department in Washington, DC, on May 20, 2020. - NICHOLAS KAMM/AFP/Pool/TNS/TNS

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Friday fired a warning shot at former President Donald Trump, indicating he believed the former president was responsible for the Republican Party losing elections. “We were told we’d get tired of winning. But I’m tired of losing,” Pompeo wrote. “And so are most Republicans.” Though it did not mention Trump by name, it references a famous line Trump used on the campaign trail in 2016, when he would tell the crowd at his rallies that “we’re gonna win so much, you may even get tired of winning.” His comments came ahead of a speech at th...