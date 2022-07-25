Pope apologizes for 'deplorable evil' of Canadian indigenous schools

By Philip Pullella and Tim Johnson MASKWACIS, Alberta (Reuters) - Pope Francis apologized on Monday to Canada's native people on their land for the Church's role in schools where indigenous children were abused, branding forced cultural assimilation a "deplorable evil" and "disastrous error." Speaking near the site of two former schools in Maskwacis, in Alberta, Francis went even further, apologising for Christian support of the overall "colonizing mentality" of the times and calling for a "serious investigation" of the schools to assist survivors and descendants in healing. "With shame and un...
Report typos and corrections to: corrections@rawstory.com.
Stories Chosen For You
Steve Bannon confirms Trump's 'deconstructing' government plan for 2024
July 25, 2022
Conservative podcaster Steve Bannon confirmed the news that former President Donald Trump has a plan to "deconstruct" conventional government in his second term.
Steve Bannon confirms Trump's 'deconstructing' government plan for 2024 | RawStory.TVSteve Bannon confirms Trump's 'deconstructing' government plan for 2024 | RawStory.TV
A federal jury, after less than three hours of deliberation, found Bannon guilty of contempt of Congress on Friday for his refusal to answer a subpoena from the House committee investigating January 6. As soon as the verdict was in, Bannon ran straight to Fox News to guest on a segment of "Tucker Carlson Tonight" that had the vibe of an alt-right party at 4AM, when the old head is ranting while the young ones try to figure out how to buy more cocaine with crypto.
"I support Trump and the Constitution and if they want to put me in jail for that, so be it," Bannon raved, swearing revenge on the January 6 committee.
Bannon, as usual, is using bluster to intimidate the legal authorities out of holding him accountable for his role in Donald Trump's attempted coup and his ongoing efforts to overturn democracy. Clearly, he wants them to envision Adolf Hitler in the 1920s, when he used his time in prison after the Beer Hall Putsch to write "Mein Kampf" and gather more support for the fascist cause. Bannon wants law enforcement to see him as a martyr for Trumpism, someone whose speckled visage will become an icon of the movement that will rally supporters, creating even more momentum for 21st-century American fascism.
No one should feel intimidated. Steve Bannon is not Adolf Hitler and this is not 1920s Germany, despite many admittedly alarming parallels between now and then. For one thing, Hitler was a healthy man in his mid-thirties, one who had actually put himself in the fray during the attempted insurrection. Bannon, on the other hand, is a decrepit 68-year-old. Despite all of his big talk behind the microphone, Bannon has yet to actually put himself in any physical danger for his fascist beliefs. More importantly, Bannon's been declaring for months that he will be a martyr for the cause and that attempts to hold him accountable will only make him stronger. So far, the opposite has been happening, and there's no reason to think things will change if or when Bannon sees the inside of a prison cell.
There's a lesson in this that could be applied to the entire pantheon of Trumpist leaders: They talk a big game, but if they face real consequences, they turn out to be paper tigers.
If only more of them were actually prosecuted for their crimes, we'd find a mob of Steve Bannons. Behind the microphone, they are mighty warriors. But when facing actual consequences, they've got nothing.
When Bannon was first arrested, his bluster about how he was going to turn this into a recruitment opportunity for his fascist cause was genuinely frightening. After all, Bannon is a talented propagandist. With Trump's help, he was able to remake the GOP in the image of the site he used to run, Breitbart. So when he started to paint a picture of how he would use this trial to champion his cause, much as Hitler used his trial for treason to build up his public image, smart people were reasonably worried. Salon's own Heather "Digby" Parton even wrote at the time that "being indicted for defying Congress is the best thing that ever happened to him" and that Bannon may "turn any trial into a spectacle in order to foment more chaos."
I'm not blowing up Digby's spot, I hope. I'm sure she's as grateful as I am that none of this happened. As she wrote more recently of Bannon's efforts to escape consequences, "Usually arrogant and full of bravado, Bannon does seem to be scrambling."
Bannon didn't use the trial as he initially envisioned, as an opportunity for grandiose speech-making, à la Hitler in 1924. Unlike Hitler, who had a sympathetic judge, Bannon found himself facing a judge who wasn't interested in fascist grand-standing. Instead, Judge Carl Nichols was so effective at shutting down the defense's trollish hijinks that Bannon's lawyer complained, "What's the point in going to trial here if there are no defenses?" Eventually, the defense went with a failed "no defense" strategy of offering no witnesses or evidence, which is just as well, because Bannon probably didn't have any worth considering.
During last Thursday's January 6 hearing, the committee played a video that showed the aftermath of Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., and his infamous raised fist encouragement of the January 6 insurrectionists. The video shows Hawley running for his life from the rioters after they breached the Capitol. The choice to play the video was largely received by the press as gratuitous mockery of Hawley, though most everyone agrees he deserves it.
Presenting the evidence against Trump has weakened his hand.
In truth, the committee was likely doing something both sly and profound with the video: Reminding both the public and, crucially Attorney General Merrick Garland, that if you peel back the bravado of authoritarian bullies like Hawley and Bannon, you'll find empty-headed cowardice. It underscores why it's important not to be intimidated by the braggadocio, but instead to take these folks head on. Often, as with Bannon, one finds that they don't simply don't have some secret reserve of power to draw on, just hot air.
Bannon's not even the first example of this.
During the coup itself, Trump's lawyer Sidney Powell loved to brag into any microphone stuck in her face that she planned to "unleash the Kraken," i.e. bury Joe Biden's electoral victory in so many lawsuits that Biden's win would simply crack in half and, presto bingo, Trump would be able to stay president. But it turns out that you can't sue an electoral victory into oblivion like you're dealing with a contractor you stiffed on a bill. Trump's team did, in fact, file a dizzying number of lawsuits, and one by one, they all failed to make a dent in Biden's victory. Now Powell is facing a defamation lawsuit and she's been frozen out by Trump, who has no loyalty to return to those who serve him.
We see a similar situation play out, over and over again, with the people who actually rioted at the Capitol on January 6.
As has been remarked on by many at length, the insurrectionists ended up creating most of the evidence used to convict them, by filming themselves and posting the videos and photos of the riot online. Flush with white privilege and high on Trump's encouragement, most of these folks didn't stop to consider the possibility of consequences for their actions. As they are churned through the court system and found guilty of their crimes, they often blubber in disbelief, the fascist warrior front dissolving to reveal the crybaby underneath.
Of course, as the Capitol insurrection shows, these folks are indeed very dangerous, if their violent impulses and authoritarian longings remain unchecked.
CONTINUE READING Show less
‘This is inner circle stuff’: Pence WH chief of staff testified before federal Jan. 6 grand jury – report
July 25, 2022
The former White House Chief of Staff to Vice President Mike Pence, Marc Short, testified before a federal grand jury investigating the January 6 insurrection last week.
“Marc Short was caught by an ABC News camera departing D.C. District Court on Friday alongside his attorney, Emmet Flood,” ABC News reports Monday afternoon. “Short appeared under subpoena, sources said.”
Short is now believed to be the highest-ranking Trump administration official to testify before the grand jury.
Former U.S Attorney Barb McQuade, now a law professor and well-known NBC News/MSNBC legal analyst, called it “inner circle stuff.”
Attorney George Conway, spouse to former Trump senior advisor Kellyanne Conway, offered up a one-word response: “Huge.”
Former Dept. of Defense Special Counsel Ryan Goodman, now the co-editor-in-chief of Just Security weighed in, saying: “Looks like a significant development.”
Short’s “appearance doesn’t fit neatly with prior known scope of probe,” he adds.
After the U.S. House Select Committee on the January 6 Attack wrapped up its televised public hearings last week even more pressure has been put on Attorney General Merrick Garland to hold accountable not only the “foot soldiers” who attacked the U.S. Capitol and American democracy, but those responsible for inciting the insurrection and planning the events that led to it.
“There is a lot of speculation about what the Justice Department is doing, what’s it not doing, what our theories are and what our theories aren’t, and there will continue to be that speculation,” Attorney General Garland said at a press briefing last week., ABC News adds. “We have to hold accountable every person who is criminally responsible for trying to overturn a legitimate election, and we must do it in a way filled with integrity and professionalism.”'
NOW WATCH: Steve Bannon confirms Trump's 'deconstructing' government plan for 2024
Steve Bannon confirms Trump's 'deconstructing' government plan for 2024 www.youtube.com
CONTINUE READING Show less
Big Democratic donors are bankrolling pro-crypto Republican candidates
July 25, 2022
The San Francisco Chronicle revealed that there are some hefty donors that typically give to Democrats who are now bankrolling some Republican candidates that are advocating for crypto-currencies.
Rep. Patrick McHenry (R-NC) told Politico that he wants the chairmanship position on the House Financial Services Committee if Republicans take over Congress in November. Not long after, mega-donors from the Bay Area started flooding his campaign with cash.
Campaign finance documents show Ron Conway, a top donor and "political ally of San Francisco Mayor London Breed," donated the maximum amount to McHenry. He also donated $350,000 to a super PAC that supports “pro-crypto” politicians in 2022.
The report also named "crypto solutions" company Ripple co-founder Chris Larsen as a max-out donor to McHenry, despite his many Democratic donations in the past. He also forked over $250,000 to Speaker Nancy Pelosi's super PAC.
IN OTHER NEWS: 'We’re just waiting for him to die': Former GOP lawmaker admits party has no plan to derail Trump in 2024
"Chris Dixon, a partner at Andreessen Horowitz who was labeled by Fortune as 'the world’s top crypto investor,' immediately gave $5,800 to McHenry, too," said the report.
There were many many others, the report explained. The Bay Area tech sector has engaged in what the report called a "burgeoning love affair" with not only McHenry, but Sen. Tim Scott (R-SC). The report said that the Bay Area is trying to put out feelers for a Republican presidential candidate that they're willing to support. Scott appears to be the only one they like, despite a voting record that is "reliably far-right."
CONTINUE READING Show less
Copyright © 2022 Raw Story Media, Inc. PO Box 21050, Washington, D.C. 20009 | Masthead | Privacy Policy | For corrections or concerns, please email corrections@rawstory.com.
{{ post.roar_specific_data.api_data.analytics }}