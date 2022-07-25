Pope apologizes for 'deplorable evil' of Canadian indigenous schools

By Philip Pullella and Tim Johnson MASKWACIS, Alberta (Reuters) - Pope Francis apologized on Monday to Canada's native people on their land for the Church's role in schools where indigenous children were abused, branding forced cultural assimilation a "deplorable evil" and "disastrous error." Speaking near the site of two former schools in Maskwacis, in Alberta, Francis went even further, apologising for Christian support of the overall "colonizing mentality" of the times and calling for a "serious investigation" of the schools to assist survivors and descendants in healing. "With shame and un...