Pope confers lay ministries on women, formalizing recognition of roles

By Philip Pullella VATICAN CITY (Reuters) - Pope Francis on Sunday for the first time conferred the lay Roman Catholic ministries of lector and catechist on women, roles that previously many had carried out without institutional recognition. He conferred the ministries at a Mass in St. Peter's Basilica, where, in an apparent reference to resistance to change by some conservative, he criticised those who need to have rigid regulations and "more rules" in order to find God. Last year, Francis changed Church law on the ministries of lector and acolyte, which mainly had been reserved to seminarian...
Gunman dead after several injured in attack at Heidelberg University
January 24, 2022
A gunman injured several people in an attack inside a lecture hall at Germany's Heidelberg University on Monday, police said.
Police said the perpetrator, who used a long-barrelled firearm, was dead and is believed to have acted alone.
Sources told dpa that the gunman was a student and turned his weapon on himself.
There is no indication at this point his attack was politically motivated, sources said.
It was not confirmed how many people were injured and how seriously. Local newspaper Rhein-Neckar Zeitung reported that four people had been injured.
The Neuenheimer Feld area of Heidelberg, where one of the main campuses of the university is located, has been cordoned off by a large contingent of police.
'Totally off the rails': Matt Gaetz flips out about his possible sex-trafficking prosecution
January 24, 2022
Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) unleashed an angry rant on Monday about the possibility that he will be indicted in a sex-trafficking investigation that has ensnared at least one of his associates.
Without being prompted, Gaetz complained about the investigation during an appearance on Steve Bannon's War Room: Pandemic podcast.
The Florida Republican explained the concept of a "cut-out" where a group or person is "activated," giving the government a reason to respond.
Gaetz argued that the purported sex-trafficking investigation had the same "pattern" as the impeachment of former President Donald Trump and the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.
"Using a cut-out seems like exactly what they were trying to do to me!" Gaetz told Bannon. "We are going to take power and when we do, it's not going to be the days of Paul Ryan and Trey Gowdy, where the Republicans go limp-wristed, where they lose their backbone and fail to send a single subpoena. No, it's going to be the days of Jim Jordan and Matt Gaetz and Marjorie Taylor Greene."
Gaetz claimed that the Department of Justice has "gone totally off the rails" because of the investigation into him.
"There is a pattern that is consistent through the Russia hoax, through the Ukraine matter, through my matter, through Jan. 6," he said. "And that is that you have these grey operators that are adjacent to the intelligence community."
"They go an activate other people to seed a lie," the congressman continued, "or engage in an activity that then gives the national security apparatus the authority to do something that they wouldn't otherwise be able to do."
Gaetz posited that the events that led up to the sex-trafficking investigation were likely part of a government "operation" to take him down.
"I'm starting to wonder whether or not what they tried to do to me was extortion or an operation," he opined. "And more and more, it looks like an operation."
Watch the video below from Real America's Voice.
An average of more than 10 anti-Semitic incidents occurred around the world every day last year, a 10-year high, said a report published on Monday.
Nearly half of the incidents took place in Europe, with the United States following at 30 percent, said the report from the World Zionist Organization and the Jewish Agency for Israel.
Canada and Australia saw a "surprising" increase in incidents compared to previous years, according to the report which did not offer further information on the rise.
But while the numbers show that 2021 was "the most anti-Semitic year in the last decade," at the same time "no Jew in the world has been murdered on anti-Semitic grounds" over that period, the report said.
The semi-governmental Jewish Agency is the executive branch of the World Zionist Organization.
Published ahead of international day of remembrance for the victims of the Holocaust, on January 27, the report notes that most of the anti-Semitic incidents were "vandalism and destruction, graffiti, and desecration of monuments, as well as propaganda."
It added: "Incidents of physical and verbal violence accounted for less than a third of all anti-Semitic incidents."
Such episodes and attacks peaked during May, when Jewish and Muslim festivals led to clashes in Israel and a war with Hamas, the Islamist rulers of Gaza, the report said.
In addition, many European countries lifted their pandemic lockdowns that month, which allowed anti-Semitism that spread online "to move around the public space again," the report said.
"Many demonstrations against the Covid vaccines and restrictions included Holocaust motifs, such as the yellow star, as well as anti-Semitic conspiracy theories accusing Jews as spreaders of the pandemic to control the world," the report said, expressing concern over the "trivialization of the Holocaust".
The United Nations General Assembly last week adopted an Israeli-German non-binding resolution calling on all member states to fight against Holocaust denial and anti-Semitism, especially on social media.
The Holocaust saw the genocide of six million European Jews between 1939 and 1945 by the Nazis and their supporters.
© 2022 AFP
