Pope confers lay ministries on women, formalizing recognition of roles

By Philip Pullella VATICAN CITY (Reuters) - Pope Francis on Sunday for the first time conferred the lay Roman Catholic ministries of lector and catechist on women, roles that previously many had carried out without institutional recognition. He conferred the ministries at a Mass in St. Peter's Basilica, where, in an apparent reference to resistance to change by some conservative, he criticised those who need to have rigid regulations and "more rules" in order to find God. Last year, Francis changed Church law on the ministries of lector and acolyte, which mainly had been reserved to seminarian...