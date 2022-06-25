Pope dismayed by young people 'who do not have the courage to marry'

Pope Francis looks on during the mass for the World Meeting of Families in Saint-Peter square. Evandro Inetti/ZUMA Press Wire/dpa

Pope Francis on Saturday lamented seeing "so many young people who do not have the courage to marry" and urged them to hurry up and tie the knot.

Francis said many mothers ask him to talk to their sons who, for example, at the age of 37 are not yet married. He said he jokingly advises: "Don't iron his shirts and start sending some of it to him to make him leave the nest."

Young people should not run to "mamma" when they have problems, but look to the future, he said in a sermon at the closing Mass of the World Meeting of Families in St Peter's Square in Rome.

In Rome this week, believers and Catholic Church representatives gathered for the 10th World Meeting of Families.

Pope John Paul II initiated the large-scale event with lectures and church celebrations in 1994.

This year, about 2,000 delegates from 120 countries were expected. The 10th meeting was actually planned for 2021, but was postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Topics included sexuality, marriage and migration. In the run-up to the meeting, there was criticism of new marriage guidelines in which the Church continues to emphasize chastity, namely no sex before marriage.

The criticism was that this was no longer in keeping with the times, especially with regard to young people.

The service on Saturday evening was the highlight of the meeting. The Mass was presided over by the co-organizer of the meeting and head of the Family Decastery, Cardinal Kevin Farrell.