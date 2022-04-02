Pope Francis for the first time implicitly criticizes Putin over Ukraine

By Philip Pullella VALLETTA (Reuters) -Pope Francis came the closest he has yet to implicitly criticising President Vladimir Putin over Russia's invasion of Ukraine, saying on Saturday a "potentate" was fomenting conflicts for nationalist interests. Moscow says the action it launched on Feb. 24 is a "special military operation" designed not to occupy territory but to demilitarise and "denazify" its neighbour. Francis has already rejected that terminology, calling it a war. "From the east of Europe, from the land of the sunrise, the dark shadows of war have now spread. We had thought that invas...
Trump put his foot in his mouth again at a Mar-a-Lago fundraiser attended by 'Gays for Trump'
April 02, 2022
During a fundraiser held at Mar-a-Lago on Wednesday to benefit congressional candidate John Gibbs, Trump crossed the line with the LGBTQ community once again.
According to The Advocate, Trump was at the podium when someone shouted out "Gays for Trump" from the crowd. In response to this Trump bantered back "Where's Gays for Trump?" When the person who called out to start the exchange identified themselves Trump was clearly heard replying "you don't look gay."
Watch the moment here:
Following the exchange, which was met with laughter from the Mar-a-Lago crowd, Trump chattered back again with "We did great with the gay population."
Following the event Peter Boykin, the founder of Gays for Trump, gave a quote to Newsweek regarding the incident saying the group "probably wouldn't 'look gay' because it's a stereotype that fits more with the typical 'look' of leftist LGBT. Not saying some of us might look fabulous and 'gay.'"
"...It was a suit and tie event, so unless one of us was wearing a joker suit, meh," Boykin said to Newsweek. "Gays For Trump is a nationwide movement full of various types of gays and the gay community has a lot of diversity—the difference is the Gays for Trump lean right."
Florida has been an uneasy setting for the LGBTQ community in recent months, spanning outside the confines of a Trump event. In early March a student named Jack Petocz was suspended from Flagler Palm Coast High School for organizing a walk-out in protest of the "Don't Say Gay" bill which passed in a 69-47 vote in the Florida House in February.
"The bill that liberals inaccurately call 'Don't Say Gay' would be more accurately described as an Anti-Grooming Bill," Christina Pushaw, longtime press secretary for Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, said via Twitter following the passing of the bill.
The purpose of Florida's "Don't Say Gay" bill is to forbid discussion of LGBTQ issues for kindergarten through third grade. Beyond the third grade LGBTQ issues can be brought up at the discretion of the teacher.
Two more poultry flocks in Iowa — including one with more than 5 million egg-laying chickens — were infected by a deadly and highly contagious avian influenza, the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship reported Friday.
The new detections of the virus were in a massive commercial egg-laying flock in Osceola County, and in a flock of about 88,000 turkeys in Cherokee County.
The virus was confirmed in those flocks on Thursday, the end of the first month of such outbreaks in the state this year. There were a total of 12 detections in nine counties that affected at least 13.2 million birds.
Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig has said the threat of infection could loom for another two months as wild birds migrate through the state. Those birds are the likely carriers of the virus and can be asymptomatic if they are infected. The virus is often deadly for domestic birds.
Infected flocks are culled as quickly as possible to limit the risk of transmitting the virus to other nearby facilities.
The vast majority of the affected birds in Iowa have been egg-laying chickens due to the size of their flocks. The virus was previously found in a Buena Vista egg-laying flock of more than 5.3 million.
The state is the country’s top egg producer and has about 60 million laying hens, Naig has said. The infected flocks account for about 21% of that total. Naig expects food prices to increase because of the virus.
“If we continue to see the spread of (highly pathogenic avian influenza) and affecting more and more sites … I think you could very well see a change in price and even availability,” he said in an appearance on Iowa Press on Friday. “Now, the good news about the poultry industry is they can restock quickly — they can rebuild populations.”
The virus is unlikely to infect humans, and eggs and meat from infected flocks are discarded.
In 2015, a deadly bird flu outbreak led to the culling of more than 32 million birds in Iowa, which accounted for about two-thirds of the affected birds in the United States that year.
Iowa’s affected birds this year account for 59% of the country’s current 22.4 million total, according to U.S. Department of Agriculture data. The virus has been detected in commercial and backyard flocks in about two dozen states.
The rate of the detections in Iowa has been accelerating. The first was March 1 in a backyard flock in Pottawattamie County. Half of the state’s detections so far occurred in the past week, and all of them were at commercial facilities.
“Maybe we’re approaching the end — maybe we’re just getting started,” Naig said of the virus detections. “Time will tell.”.indent2Container { margin-left: 1em; border-left: solid 1px var(--brand_one); padding-left: 2em; }
Here are the flocks that were infected in Iowa in March:
— March 1: A backyard flock of 42 chickens and ducks in Pottawattamie County.
— March 6: A commercial flock of about 50,000 turkeys in Buena Vista County.
— March 10: A commercial flock of about 916,000 egg-laying chickens in Taylor County.
— March 17: A commercial flock of more than 5.3 million egg-laying chickens in Buena Vista County.
— March 20: A backyard flock of 11 chickens and ducks in Warren County.
— March 23: A commercial flock of about 54,000 turkeys in Buena Vista County.
— March 25: A commercial flock of about 250,000 young hens in Franklin County.
— March 28: A commercial flock of about 28,000 turkeys in Hamilton County.
— March 28: A commercial flock of about 1.5 million egg-laying chickens in Guthrie County.
— March 29: A commercial flock of about 35,500 turkeys in Buena Vista County.
— March 31: A commercial flock of more than 5 million egg-laying chickens in Osceola County.
— March 31: A commercial flock of about 88,000 turkeys in Cherokee County.
Iowa Capital Dispatch is part of States Newsroom, a network of news bureaus supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Iowa Capital Dispatch maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor Kathie Obradovich for questions: info@iowacapitaldispatch.com. Follow Iowa Capital Dispatch on Facebook and Twitter.
'Nearly 300' GOP state legislators may be implicated in Trump's coup attempt
April 02, 2022
Hundreds of Republican state legislators may have legal exposure stemming from Donald Trump's efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election, a former top GOP strategist explained on Friday.
Amanda Carpenter, a columnist at The Bulwark, drew attention to a text message sent to then-White House chief of staff Mark Meadows on Jan. 3, 2021. The message references a call with Trump and Peter Navarro the previous day.
"We focused a ton on Trump's call to Brad Raffensberger but the idea Trump was coordinating with potentially hundreds of state legislators to block Biden's certification is...major. We should talk about that a lot more," Carpenter said.
Carpenter noted a press release sent the day before the text message to Meadows that described a very similar call.
In the press release, the group "Got Freedom?" said it "conducted an exclusive national briefing."
"Nearly 300 state lawmakers and others participated in the briefing, which also featured an address by President Trump," the group said. "Also on the call were Rudy Giuliani; professor of law John Eastman; Peter Navarro, Assistant to the President for Trade and Manufacturing (appearing in his personal capacity), and John Lott, Senior Advisor, U.S. Department of Justice (also appearing in his personal capacity)."
That is, if this was in fact the call being discussed here.https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/election-integrity-group-meets-with-legislators-from-contested-states-301199902.html\u00a0\u2026— Amanda Carpenter (@Amanda Carpenter) 1648850157
