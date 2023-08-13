Pope Francis denounces 'pain and shame' of Mediterranean migrant deaths

MILAN (Reuters) — Pope Francis on Sunday urged politicians to address the "open wound" of migrant deaths in the Mediterranean, saying he had been praying for the 41 people who died in a shipwreck earlier this month.

"With both pain and shame we must declare that, since the start of the year, already almost 2,000 men, women and children have died in that sea while attempting to reach Europe," Francis said after the weekly Angelus prayer.

