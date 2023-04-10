Pope prays for 'gift of peace' on Easter Monday
Pope Francis addresses the crowd from the window of the apostolic palace overlooking St Peter's Square, during his Regina Coeli prayer, on Easter Monday. Evandro Inetti/ZUMA Press Wire/dpa
Pope Francis issued a renewed call for peace to mark the end of the Easter period on Monday.

Following the Regina Caeli (Queen of Heaven) chant on St Peter's Square in Rome, Francis prayed for "the gift of peace for the whole world."

Several thousand pilgrims gathered to celebrate the second Easter holiday with the 86-year-old head of the Roman Catholic Church.

The Regina Caeli replaces the Angelus normally said on a Sunday up to Pentecost Sunday, which falls this year on May 28.

Francis has made use of all the church's occasions this Easter to issue a call for peace at the climax of the Christian calendar.

Around 100,000 faithful were on hand on Easter Sunday to hear the traditional Urbi et Orbi address, when Francis urged peace in Ukraine, praying for both Ukrainians and Russians.