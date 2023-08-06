'Do not be afraid,' Pope Francis tells 1.5 million at World Youth Day
Pope Francis waves as he arrives for a joint prayer with World Youth Day participants in Tejo Park. Pedro Rocha/Global Imagens/Atl/Atlantico Press via ZUMA Press/dpa

Pope Francis has encouraged young people around the world to hold on to their hopes and dreams for a better future during the closing Mass of Catholic Church's World Youth Day in Lisbon.

"Do not be afraid," the pontiff said on Sunday, repeating the call several times. Pope Francis told the young people that they are urgently needed in a world beset by so many problems.

Around 1.5 million faithful attended the outdoor Mass in the Portuguese capital's Tejo Park.

Religion & Politics