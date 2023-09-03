Pope, quoting Buddha, urges religious dialogue to fight fundamentalism

ULAANBAATAR — Calling himself one of the "humble heirs" of ancient schools of wisdom and quoting the Buddha, Pope Francis on Sunday urged all religions to live in harmony and shun ideological fundamentalism that foments violence.
Francis was speaking at an inter-religious meeting in the Mongolian capital and sharing the stage in an theatre with 10 other leaders — the type of gathering that Francis' conservative critics have assailed in the past. The primary purpose of the pope's visit to Mongolia is to meet the country's tiny Catholic community.