Pope raps Russian 'cruelty' in Ukraine but says war perhaps provoked

By Philip Pullella ROME (Reuters) -Pope Francis has taken a new series of swipes at Russia for its actions in Ukraine, saying its troops were brutal, cruel and ferocious, while praising "brave" Ukrainians for fighting for survival. But in the text of a conversation he had last month with editors of Jesuit media and published on Tuesday, he also said the situation was not black and white and that the war was "perhaps in some way provoked". While condemning "the ferocity, the cruelty of Russian troops, we must not forget the real problems if we want them to be solved," Francis said, including th...
Report typos and corrections to: corrections@rawstory.com.
Stories Chosen For You
Ron Watkins files an ethics complaint against pro-Trump election truther -- alleging she put his life in danger
June 14, 2022
Ron Watkins, the man purported to be an architect of the QAnon conspiracy theory, filed an ethics complaint against Republican state Sen. Wendy Rogers for a post she made about him on social media.
Watkins’ complaint stems from a February post by Rogers on Telegram, an encrypted messaging app favored by conservatives, in which she asked the “Groyper army” to “hit” Watkins.
GET THE MORNING HEADLINES DELIVERED TO YOUR INBOX
Rogers was asking her fans and allies in the “groyper army” to go after the QAnon conspiracy theorist turned Congressional candidate because he had alleged Rogers, a Flagstaff Republican who has built her political brand on spreading lies about the 2020 election, was involved in some sort of “backroom deal” that was preventing some equipment from being examined for alleged election fraud. There is no evidence of such a backroom deal.
The self-styled online “army” that Rogers sought to rally to her aid is a collection of white nationalists who favor online trolling tactics. Their goals broadly include normalizing their extreme and racist views by aligning them with Christianity and so-called “traditional” values.
“I wish to submit a formal ethics complaint and ask that you commence an ethics investigation into Senator Wendy Rogers to determine whether she is fit for service to the people of Arizona due to a pattern of behavior that is unbecoming of a Senator,” Watkins wrote in an email to Ethics Committee Chairwoman Sine Kerr that was also sent to the other 29 senators. “I have been included in her online attacks and will list the details here, along with a history of actions that call into question her ability to faithfully execute her duties in a way that brings honor to the State of Arizona.”
Watkins initially filed the complaint as an email, not as a signed and notarized letter as required by the rules of the Senate Ethics Committee. He has since submitted a complaint that follows those guidelines, he told the Arizona Mirror.
Watkins’ complaint alleges that, in trying to mobilize the “groyper army,” Rogers put his life in danger because of his Asian-American heritage and because “someone in this group would interpret this post to mean a ‘hit’ on my life.”
The complaint also mentions Rogers’ other ethics complaints that have been brought against her including her comments about the Buffalo shooting, a former staffer she allegedly mistreated, her censure and her antisemitic social media posts.
Although he said in the complaint that he was fearful of the groypers, Watkins has repeatedly associated with prominent Arizona groypers. For instance, Kyle Clifton, who has promoted white nationalist Nick Fuentes as well as used the Neo-Nazi term “blood and soil” in Instagram posts, has posed alongside Watkins for photos.
Clifton, along with anti-LGBTQ activist Ethan Schmidt, both joined Watkins to file a frivolous lawsuit against Gov. Doug Ducey for his “failure to protect the border.” They were joined by a woman who believes AIDS is a hoax and the Earth is flat.
Watkins was also interviewed by groyper Greyson Arnold, who has used his social media pages to post memes lauding Nazis as the “pure race” and lament the American victory in World War II. He also called Adolf Hitler a “complicated historical figure,” and was present at the U.S. Capitol insurrection on January 6.
Watkins has boosted the Telegram accounts of both Arnold and Clifton. Before all three were banned from Twitter, he also boosted their Twitter accounts.
Before QAnon, many came to associate Watkins with an online image board called 8chan, which was later renamed 8kun. Watkins didn’t create the site — its founder was Fredrick Brennan, who would later cut ties with the website — but he became its administrator after his father, Jim Watkins, purchased it.
The site has become a hotbed for hosting extremist and illicit content. It has hosted child porn, and white supremacist mass shooters have used it as a platform to spread their manifestos.
The Christchurch shooter in New Zealand said that he frequented the 4chan and 8chan message boards where far-right and white supremacist rhetoric was prevalent, and directly linked to other real-life hate crimes. The website also promoted antisemitism, at one point creating a cryptocurrency for users to boost their posts with a program they called “King of the Shekel.”
Watkins did not respond to questions about his interactions with Arizona groypers. Rogers did not respond to a request for comment about the complaint by Watkins.
Six days prior to Watkins filing his complaint, Rogers and Rep. Mark Finchem both endorsed Watkins’ opponent, Eli Crane, in the primary election.
SUPPORT NEWS YOU TRUST.
Arizona Mirror is part of States Newsroom, a network of news bureaus supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Arizona Mirror maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor Jim Small for questions: info@azmirror.com. Follow Arizona Mirror on Facebook and Twitter.
Ron Watkins files an ethics complaint against Wendy Rogers, alleging she put his life in danger
CONTINUE READING Show less
Seth Meyers cracks up over Jared Kushner's long pause during Jan. 6 hearing when asked about 'drunk Rudy' Giuliani
June 13, 2022
A key piece of the second public hearing of the House Select Committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack and the 2020 election overthrow attempts was that former Mayor Rudy Giuliani spent a lot of time promoting conspiracy theories and giving advice to former President Donald Trump. Amid those sessions, Trump advisers confessed under oath that he appeared to be intoxicated.
"Late-Night" host Seth Meyers had a favorite person who was asked about Giuliani, however: Jared Kushner.
Kushner told the committee that he tried to warn Trump about Giuliani, but it appears his advice went unheeded.
"Did you ever share, Mr. Kirschner, your view of Mr. Giuliani — did you ever share your perspective about him with the president?" the committee asked.
"Umm," Kushner said before pausing. "I guess," he said again before another lengthy pause and an audible sigh. "Uh. Yes."
"Tell me what you said," the committee asked.
"Well, basically not the approach I would take if I was you," said Kushner.
"Ok. And how did he react? How did President Trump react when you shared that view with him," the committee lawyer asked.
"He said, you know, I, I, I've confidence in Rudy," said Kushner.
Meyers pointed out the "Very long pause" and that it is the kind of pause that someone uses when a friend was "super drunk at a party, especially a friend you invited."
"Hey, you know your friend Kyle?" Meyers asked. "Uh..... ..... .... [sigh] ..... yeaaahhh?"
Meyers went on to summarize the hearing that there were clearly two schools of thought that the committee pointed out - those who didn't think that the election was a fraud and the "drunk" or "crazy people" who was ready for a coup.
See the video below:
Blockbuster Jan. 6 Hearing Focuses on Drunk Rudy, Debunks Trump’s Big Lie: A Closer Look www.youtube.com
CONTINUE READING Show less
CNN analyst Kasie Hunt calls out Scott Jennings to his face about what he’s not doing to stop Trump
June 13, 2022
In an epic debate, Republican commentator Scot Jennings was called out to his face by CNN analyst Kasie Hunt.
Speaking about the second of hearings for the House Select Committee investigating the Jan. 6 election and conspiracy to overthrow the 2020 election, Jennings tried the "both candidates" approach to attacking the presumptive presidential candidates for 2024.
"Eighty percent of people don't want either Trump or Biden to run for president!" he threw up his hands. "I'm there!"
"I'm willing to believe you that you want to go somewhere else," said Hunt. "What are you doing today to make sure Donald Trump is not the Republican nominee?"
"Today?" Jennings asked, seemingly confused.
"Today," Hunt asked again. "What are you doing today?"
"I mean, I—" Jennings stammered.
"Like — Mitch McConnell — the universe in which you live there are things, I mean, my God, there are people running for president already! Ron DeSantis is running for president. Like, what?"
"I got — I got like eight people I'd rather support," Jennings said laughing.
"No, I get that, but like, what are Republicans in power doing right now?" she asked again. "I mean... I don't care. You pick your nominee. Ron DeSantis, Nikki Haley, Tom Cotton, there's a whole list of people."
Another guest noted that currently House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy was working to build a team of people to discredit the Jan. 6 committee.
Jennings claimed that there was nothing to do "today" to Donald Trump politically and that someone in 2024 has to beat him.
"And how do you enable that?" Hunt asked, repeating her question what he was doing to stop Trump.
Jennings said a lot of Republicans were going to support other candidates. He then conceded that Trump's greatest skill is fragmenting the GOP.
See the video below:
\u201cMy question to @ScottJenningsKY: If you want someone other than Trump to be the 2024 GOP nominee, what are you doing about it TODAY?\u201d— Kasie Hunt (@Kasie Hunt) 1655172639
CONTINUE READING Show less
Copyright © 2022 Raw Story Media, Inc. PO Box 21050, Washington, D.C. 20009 | Masthead | Privacy Policy | For corrections or concerns, please email corrections@rawstory.com.
{{ post.roar_specific_data.api_data.analytics }}