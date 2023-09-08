PortMiami dredging killed 80 times more coral than expected. More digging coming soon

The skeleton of a dead coral, smothered by sediment raised by the dredging of Port Miami. - Miami Waterkeeper/Miami Waterkeeper/TNS
MIAMI — When the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers first set out to deepen PortMiami to make room for bigger and more ships in 2013, it estimated all that work would kill about 3.3 acres of corals. A new report from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration found the toll was exponentially greater — 278 acres of coral reef gone forever. The report, released last week, confirms suspicions that were raised even before the Corps started chopping away at the rock underbelly of the busiest cruise port in the world. All that activity raised clouds of sand and dirt that smothered corals — and ma...