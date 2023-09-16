Post-Tropical Cyclone Lee barrels through Northeast while Tropical Storm Nigel likely to form
The tropical outlook as of 2 p.m. EDT on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023. - National Hurricane Center/National Hurricane Center/TNS

ORLANDO, Fla. — Hurricane Lee shifted into Post-Tropical Cyclone Lee on Saturday as it sped north with a massive wind field that continued to whip across New England and Canada. Meanwhile, the National Hurricane Center forecast Tropical Storm Nigel to join Tropical Storm Margot in the Atlantic along with another system with chances to develop. As of 5 p.m., the core of Lee was brushing Nova Scotia with its loosely defined center located about 50 miles south-southeast of Eastport, Maine, and 125 miles west-southwest of Halifax, Nova Scotia, moving north at 16 mph with sustained winds of 70 mph....