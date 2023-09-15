Pro-Trump lawyers move closer to trial as 900 juror subpoenas go out: report

Donald Trump ally Kenneth Chesebro and fellow attorney Sidney Powell are inching closer to their speedy trial as the judge in the case just sent out 900 jury subpoenas, according to news reports.

Chesebro and Powell both moved for a speedy trial after being charged alongside the former president in Georgia for an alleged conspiracy to overturn the state's election in 2020. Despite both Chesebro and Powell seeking to sever their cases from one another, they both got stuck going to trial together and ahead of other defendants.

Now, the trial appears to be coming into full view.

The Messenger reported:

"Fulton County Superior Judge Scott McAfee on Friday ordered subpoenas sent to 900 potential jurors in the Atlanta area ahead of next month's scheduled trial for Kenneth Chesebro and Sidney Powell, two former election attorneys for Donald Trump."

The report states that the "Chesebro-Powell trial is set to begin Oct. 23 amid heightened concerns about security threats to the jury, as well as the prosecutors who brought the case against the former president and his associates."

It continues:

"McAfee ordered the subpoenas sent in two batches: 450 subpoenas for jurors to appear on Oct. 20, and another 450 for Oct. 27."

"These prospective trial jurors will complete, under oath, juror questionnaires to be prepared by the court and returned to the jury clerk before leaving," McAfee wrote, according to the report.

