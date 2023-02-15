The record-breaking $2.04 billion lottery, the highest in US history, has finally revealed its sole winner. As shared on its Twitter handle, California Lottery officials announced at a news conference on Tuesday (February 14) that Edwin Castro had won the Powerball jackpot and has chosen to receive the $997.6 million payoff in one lump sum, as reported by the New York Times. The press conference revealed just the name of the winner and nothing more. As reported by CNN, Castro bought the winning ticket in Altadena, California, in the first few days of November, matching all six drawn numbers. T...
Powerball lottery result announced: California's Edwin Castro wins the $2.04 billion jackpot
February 15, 2023