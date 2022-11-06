Powerful gang leader says fuel can start flowing in Haiti
Haiti police on patrol keep their eyes on traffic during a stop at a police checkpoint in Tabarre, near the U.S. Embassy, just east of metropolitan Port-au-Prince. - Jose A. Iglesias/El Nuevo Herald/TNS

The leader of a powerful gang alliance that has spent the past two months blocking the flow of fuel, food and drinking water in poverty-stricken Haiti declared its blockade of the country’s main oil terminal and seaports over Sunday. “The drivers and employees of Terminal Varreux can descend without fear,” gang leader Jimmy Cherizier, the head of the G-9 Family and Allies, said in a video taped message Sunday where he began by giving the date as proof of its authenticity. A former Haiti National Police officer turned gang leader who goes by the name “Barbecue,” Cherizier said he and his “Revol...