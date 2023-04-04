YouTube prankster shot in stomach while filming video in mall

A 21-year-old man who was shot in the stomach in a Virginia mall said he was attacked while making a prank video for YouTube, WUSA9 reported.

Alan Colie, 31, was arrested and charged by the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office with aggravated malicious wounding, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony and discharging a firearm within a building. According to police, the shooting happened after a fight broke out in the mall's food court between Colie and the prankster, Tanner Cook.

A video recorded by Instagram user @thisismyu5ername showed Colie being arrested while lying prone on the ground.

“I was playing a prank and a simple practical joke, and this guy didn't take it very well,” Cook told WUSA9.

"He didn’t say anything to me,” Cook added.

Cook's father said the footage is now part of evidence in the case.

“They were making a video at the mall and trying to have fun with people and this guy wasn't having fun,” said Jeramy Cook. “There was a phone that was around him and they were interviewing or talking to him, and he didn't like it and he pulled out his gun and shot my son.”

“We need restoration, we need healing, and we need to come together,” Jeramy Cook added. “I pray for this young man and pray that he finds God in this. I believe that God saved our son's life, and he could have easily died but that's not the outcome. God has plans for my son."

Watch the video below or at this link: