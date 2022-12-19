'Premeditated': Jan. 6 committee says Trump ‘planned to declare victory’ regardless of outcome
Donald Trump (AFP)

In a critically important moment during the U.S. House Select Committee on the January 6 Attack‘s final hearing, Congresswoman Zoe Lofgren (D-CA) announced that Donald Trump’s false claims of winning the election on election night and after were part of a “premeditated” plan to stay in office.

“Beginning even before the election, and continuing through January 6 and thereafter, Donald Trump purposely disseminated false allegations of fraud in order to aid his effort to overturn the 2020 election,” Rep. Lofgren told her fellow Committee members. “Ex-President Trump’s decision to declare victory falsely on election night wasn’t a spontaneous decision.”

“It was premeditated.”

“The committee has evidence that ex-President Trump planned to declare victory and unlawfully to call for the vote counting to stop and that he told numerous allies about his intent and the weeks before the election. The committee found that Mr. Trump raised hundreds of millions of dollars with false representations made to his online donors the proceeds from his fundraising we have learned have been used in ways that we believe are concerning.”

“In particular, that committee has learned that some of those funds were used to hire lawyers have also obtained evidence of efforts to provide or offer employment to witnesses. For example, one lawyer told the witness, the witness could in certain circumstances, tell the committee that she didn’t recall facts when she actually did recall them. That lawyer also did not disclose who is paying for the lawyers representation, despite questions from the client seeking that information.”

He told her, ‘we’re not telling people where funding is coming from right now.’ We’ve learned that a client was offering potential employment that would make her quite financially very comfortable as the date of her testimony approached, by entities that were apparently linked to Donald Trump and his associates.”

“These offers were withdrawn or didn’t materialize. As reported the content of her testimony circulated. The witness believed this was an effort to affect her testimony, and we are concerned that these efforts may have been a strategy to prevent the committee from finding the truth.”

“Based on this assembled evidence, the Select Committee has reached a series of specific findings, and many of these findings pertain to what has been called ‘The Big Lie,’ the enormous effort led by ex-president Trump to spread baseless accusations and misinformation in an attempt to falsely convince tens of millions of Americans that the election had been stolen from him,” Rep. Lofgren also said, as The Washington Post reports.

