‘Pretty damn incriminating’: Legal expert shows why Trump is in a ‘danger zone’

A legal expert said Friday that the newest indictment against Donald Trump includes “pretty damn incriminating” evidence of obstruction of justice that figures to be a legal “danger zone” for the former president.

Former federal prosecutor Glenn Kirschner said in a video he posted on his YouTube channel that the indictment of a third defendant in connection with the classified documents case “spells real trouble” for Trump.

Carlos de Oliveira was named in a superseding indictment against Trump that includes additional charges against the former president of obstruction and willful retention of national defense information.

De Oliveira, a Mar-a-Lago staffer, was charged with obstruction and false statements related to an FBI interview.

“This new defendant, Carlos de Oliveira spells real trouble for Donald Trump,” Kirschner said, likening the obstruction aspect of the sprawling case against the former president to Watergate that he said “goes right to the danger zone for Donald Trump.”

“Remember the saying that I don't know if it was born during Watergate, but I think it is most often associated with Watergate ‘If the crime don't get ya, the cover up will,” Kirschner said.

“Boy, is there evidence of a cover up in this new indictment.”

De Oliveira is accused of playing a key role in efforts to conceal evidence that the former president mishandled classified documents.

“I mean, that is as direct a cover up a destruction of incriminating evidence, evidence that had been subpoenaed by the grand jury… that is pretty damn incriminating,” Kirschner said.

Watch the video below or click here.