Man heckles Prince Andrew during Queen's funeral procession: 'You're a sick old man!'

A man has reportedly been arrested for heckling Prince Andrew during the coffin procession for Queen Elizabeth II.

As the procession for made its way through Edinburgh, Prince Andrew was the only one of his siblings not seen wearing a military uniform.

King Charles III, Princess Anne and Prince Edward were wearing military uniforms, Andrew could not since he was stripped of his military titles and charities in January 2022, just before he settled a civil sexual assault lawsuit where he was accused of performing sex acts with an underaged girl who was trafficked by billionaire financier Jeffrey Epstein.

Andrew's was reminded of his troubles during the procession when a man began to heckle him. While it's hard to make out the man's words, he seems to say, "Andrew, you're a sick old man," as the procession passed.

According to The Independent, the man was later arrested.

A huge queue is expected to stretch through the night as people pay their respects to the queen in parliament's Westminster Hall in London this week, the British government warned.

Mourners will also face airport-style security and obey strict rules, including an edict to wear appropriate clothing and a ban on filming, taking photographs or using mobile phones.

They will be allowed to file past the late monarch's coffin non-stop from 5:00 pm (1600 GMT) on Wednesday night until 6:30 am on the morning of her state funeral on September 19.

"Please note that the queue is expected to be very long. You will need to stand for many hours, possibly overnight, with very little opportunity to sit down, as the queue will keep moving," said the government guidelines issued on Monday.

"Please consider this before you decide to attend or bring children with you."

Around 750,000 people are expected to descend on the queen's lying in state. The queue could stretch for five miles (eight kilometres) and the waiting time last for up to 20 hours, The Times newspaper said.

The numbers are expected to be "far more" than the 200,000 people who filed past the coffin of the queen's mother when she died in 2002, Prime Minister Liz Truss's spokesman said on Monday.

Like her mother's, Queen Elizabeth II's closed coffin will rest on a raised platform known as a catafalque, and people will file past on both sides to pay their respects.

With additional reporting by AFP