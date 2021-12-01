Prince Charles' racist microaggressions go much further than the 'melanin levels of his future grandchildren': psychologist

In a new book titled “Brothers and Wives: Inside the Private Lives of William, Kate, Harry, and Meghan," author Christopher Andersen takes a deep dive into the racial microaggressions plaguing the future of the English monarchy.
Andersen recalled the morning Prince Charles and his wife Camilla Parker Bowles were having breakfast and began discussing the "melanin levels of his future grandchildren." Charles has denied the author's allegation. A spokesperson for Prince Charles responded that the claim was “fake and does not merit further comment."
Except it does merit further comment, according to Duke University psychology professor Sarah E. Gaither, who argued that the simple statement that it does not is exactly the problem.
The term "microaggression" was coined in the 1970s by psychiatrist Dr. Chester Pierce and refers to "brief and commonplace daily verbal, behavioral, or environmental indignities, whether intentional or unintentional, that communicate hostile, derogatory, or negative racial slights and insults toward people of color."
Buckingham Palace also addressed Meghan and Harry’s allegations with a brief statement, saying, “The issues raised, particularly that of race, are concerning. While some recollections may vary, they are taken very seriously and will be addressed by the family privately.”
"Imagine that upon your engagement, instead of congratulations, you hear that your future father-in-law has begun musing about your future son or daughter’s complexion. Now imagine how that would feel if you were biracial and the first Black-identified person to marry into the modern British royal family, and none other than the next king of England was allegedly speculating about the race of your hypothetical children," Gaither wrote in a column for NBC News.
"As a Black person who has lived and grown up in the U.K. all my life, we are acutely aware of the racism that exists," Taal told NBC News. "The only difference now is someone from the inside now is saying it and laying it bare."
According to the American Psychological Association, "Some racism is so subtle that neither victim nor perpetrator may entirely understand what is going on—which may be especially toxic for people of color."
There is no class system for racist microaggression - it literally happens between anyone, royal or commoner alike - and denying it only perpetuates the inevitable mental health effects on the minority party involved.