Prince Harry and UK newspaper publisher agree pause of libel case

By Sam Tobin LONDON (Reuters) - Prince Harry and Associated Newspapers, one of Britain’s biggest media publishers, have agreed a temporary pause in his libel claim to try to settle the case, London’s High Court heard on Tuesday. The Duke of Sussex sued the publisher in February over an article in the Mail on Sunday newspaper which alleged he tried to keep secret details of his legal fight with Britain’s interior ministry to reinstate his police protection. Harry – King Charles’ son, who with his wife Meghan stepped down from royal duties two years ago – says the Mail on Sunday published an "un...
Inside the next round of seditious conspiracy charges against the Oath Keepers
December 06, 2022
The Justice Department scored a historic victory with the conviction of two leading Oath Keepers, Stewart Rhodes and Kelly Meggs, on the rare charge of seditious conspiracy for their plots to attack the U.S. Capitol on January 6, along with a slate of lesser offenses for them and other close associates.
But according to CNN, the DOJ's upcoming effort to convict another, lower-ranking slate of people from the far-right militia could be more difficult: "This time ... prosecutors face a new challenge – convincing a jury that lower-level members of the Oath Keepers and associates were in on the alleged sedition plot and not just swept up in the mob on January 6, 2021," reported Hannah Rabinowitz and Holmes Lybrand.
"The trial starts Tuesday with jury selection in Washington, DC, and is expected to last five to seven weeks," said the report. "In addition to seditious conspiracy, the defendants face charges of conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding, obstruction of an official proceeding, and conspiracy to prevent an officer from discharging duties. They have pleaded not guilty."
As the report noted, even the seditious conspiracy charges against Rhodes and his direct associates were hard-won and not a total victory; three of the five members were acquitted of that charge.
"Prosecutors struggled to overcome testimony from several civilian defendants, including other members of the Oath Keepers, who repeatedly stated there was no explicit plan to storm the Capitol on January 6, 2021," said the report. "All five defendants in the first trial, however, were found guilty of obstructing an official proceeding, which carries the same 20-year maximum sentence as the seditious conspiracy charge. 'It sends a message that efforts to undermine our democracy will not be tolerated,' said Alex Friedfeld, an investigative researcher with the Anti-Defamation League’s Center on Extremism."
"The new round of defendants – Roberto Minuta, Joseph Hackett, David Moerschel and Edward Vallejo – are more disconnected from the top brass of the far-right militia. All four have pleaded not guilty," said the report. "Like the defendants in the first trial, Minuta, Hackett, Moerschel and Vallejo allegedly sent several violent messages in the lead-up to January 6 and discussed fighting what they viewed as a corrupt government. The men also allegedly contributed weapons to the quick reaction force, and three are accused of entering the Capitol building. But Minuta, Hackett, Moerschel and Vallejo are not accused of leading the charge at the Capitol on January 6. Prosecutors have alleged that the four were waiting for orders from Oath Keepers who were higher up in the command structure of the militia."
Marjorie Taylor Greene singled out by disinformation experts for pushing Putin talking points about Ukraine
December 06, 2022
In interviews with the Guardian, disinformation experts singled out Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) as a key American dispenser of Kremlin propaganda aimed at undercutting support for the unjustly invaded Ukraine.
With Republicans poised to take control of the House -- and with that control of the budget -- supporters of Ukraine are becoming increasingly alarmed at conservatives increasingly taking an overtly pro-Russia stance.
Noting that Fox News host Tucker Carlson and conservative gadfly Steve Bannon are also pushing a pro-Vladimir Putin worldview, the Guardian report points out, "Some of the Kremlin’s most blatant falsehoods about the war aimed at undercutting US aid for Ukraine have been promoted by major figures on the American right, from Holocaust denier and white supremacist Nick Fuentes to ex-Trump adviser Steve Bannon and Fox News star Tucker Carlson, whose audience of millions is deemed especially helpful to Russian objectives."
Warning, "the influence of these Ukraine aid critics in Congress and Moscow-friendly media on the right led by Carlson is expected to increase," the Guardian's Peter Stone added, "There are signs that the conservative wing of the Republican party and its media allies are already ratcheting up their criticism of US backing for Ukraine."
According to Bret Schafer, a senior fellow with the Alliance for Securing Democracy, "Marjorie Taylor Green’s introduction of a resolution to audit aid to Ukraine is entirely unsurprising given the pervasively negative messaging about Ukraine coming from the right flank of the GOP over the past three months.”
To drive home his point, Schafer added, "Although most members of Congress support Ukraine, the loudest members do not, and their voices are dominating online spaces”.
According to Megan Squire, a deputy director for data analytics with the Southern Poverty Law Center, conservative social media site Rumble has become a hotbed of anti-Ukraine, pro-Putin propaganda and Taylor Greene has been at the center of it.
"Alt-tech platforms such as Rumble are actively peddling the anti-Ukraine talking points of their heavy users, many of whom have been deplatformed elsewhere,” Squire explained. “A simple search for ‘Ukraine’ in Rumble today shows that the top search results are for a Steve Bannon video where he promotes Marjorie Taylor Greene’s demands for an audit of Ukrainian relief funds, and junk news site Post Millennial, which is using Rumble to promote clips from a similar story from Tucker Carlson.”
Carlson's influence is becoming even more concerning with Andrew Weiss, vice-president for studies at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, stating, "The audience for Fox News commentators like Tucker Carlson, who frequently spreads pro-Russian narratives, is obviously orders of magnitude bigger than that of new niche players like Rumble that often carry Russian disinformation. Such platforms are far more impactful than the more sneaky techniques that the Russian propaganda apparatus employs these days.”
Kanye West asks Jewish people to 'forgive Hitler' in antisemitic rant to Proud Boys founder
December 06, 2022
Kanye West followed up his blatantly antisemitic rant on Alex Jones' program by urging Jewish people to "forgive Hitler."
The rapper, who now goes by Ye, appeared on the right-wing platform Censored.TV with Proud Boys founder Gavin McInnes, who said off the top that he hoped to "talk him off the ledge" and prevent him from "becoming an antisemite or a Nazi," but the rest of the program strongly suggested he was too late, reported Rolling Stone.
“Jews should work for Christians," West told McInnes. "I’ll hire a Jewish person in a second if I knew they weren’t a spy and I could look through their phone and follow through their house and have a camera all in their living room.”
McInnes met with West, who again wore a black mask covering his entire head, and neo-Nazi Nick Fuentes, who recently joined the rapper for dinner with Donald Trump, and pointed out that Adolf Hitler had a historically bad reputation.
"We make our reputations, that was made by Jewish people," West claimed. "But some of it's incorrect. Also, the Holocaust is not the only holocaust, so for them to take that and claim -- we have abortion right now. That's eugenics, that's genocide. That's a holocaust that we're dealing with right now, so because Jewish people control the majority of the media, along with banks, along with real estate, along with malls."
McInnes argued that secular Jews were problematic "liberal elites," just like Kamala Harris and Barack Obama, but defended Orthodox Hasidic Jews, and West said he "lumps them all together" and blamed them for pornography -- which he compared to a "gas chamber."
“They can control the narrative," West said. "History is written by the winners.”
