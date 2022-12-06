Prince Harry and UK newspaper publisher agree pause of libel case

By Sam Tobin LONDON (Reuters) - Prince Harry and Associated Newspapers, one of Britain’s biggest media publishers, have agreed a temporary pause in his libel claim to try to settle the case, London’s High Court heard on Tuesday. The Duke of Sussex sued the publisher in February over an article in the Mail on Sunday newspaper which alleged he tried to keep secret details of his legal fight with Britain’s interior ministry to reinstate his police protection. Harry – King Charles’ son, who with his wife Meghan stepped down from royal duties two years ago – says the Mail on Sunday published an "un...