Prince Harry going alone, without wife Meghan, to see Queen in Scotland: report

"Since you threatened to sue the Lincoln Project this morning -- go for it," Wilson said. "Go for it, b*tch. Come at me. I can't wait. We're delighted by the thought that you would try to sue us, Donald. Do it!"

Wilson then predicted, however, that Trump would back off his threats to file lawsuits.

"You're not going to sue anybody, Donald!" he said. "You're not going to do sh*t... you are weak, you are impotent, you are flabby, you are sitting there at the bridal suite at Mar-a-Lago or the bridal suite at Bedminster grinding your gears while wondering why the Lincoln Project, no many how many times you try to kill us, keeps coming at you."

Wilson then listed off a litany of Trump misdeeds, including stashing away top-secret documents at Mar-a-Lago and trying to block the peaceful transition of power by inciting a riot, before finishing off with a profane sendoff.

Watch the video below or at this link.