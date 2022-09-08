Prince Harry going alone, without wife Meghan, to see Queen in Scotland: report

Stories Chosen For You
'Go for it — I can't wait': Rick Wilson profanely taunts Trump after threat to sue Lincoln Project
Former President Donald Trump threatened to sue the Lincoln Project on Thursday -- and Lincoln Project cofounder Rick Wilson gleefully accepted the challenge.
In a video posted in the wake of Trump's angry Truth Social tirade, in which he attacked both the "Perverts and Lowlifes of the Lincoln Project" and Fox News for airing the group's ads, Wilson posted a video where he dared the former president to file a lawsuit against him.
"Since you threatened to sue the Lincoln Project this morning -- go for it," Wilson said. "Go for it, b*tch. Come at me. I can't wait. We're delighted by the thought that you would try to sue us, Donald. Do it!"
Wilson then predicted, however, that Trump would back off his threats to file lawsuits.
"You're not going to sue anybody, Donald!" he said. "You're not going to do sh*t... you are weak, you are impotent, you are flabby, you are sitting there at the bridal suite at Mar-a-Lago or the bridal suite at Bedminster grinding your gears while wondering why the Lincoln Project, no many how many times you try to kill us, keeps coming at you."
Wilson then listed off a litany of Trump misdeeds, including stashing away top-secret documents at Mar-a-Lago and trying to block the peaceful transition of power by inciting a riot, before finishing off with a profane sendoff.
Watch the video below or at this link.
\u201cDonald Trump is "Truthing" that he's going to sue @ProjectLincoln.\n\nI have words for him.\u201d— Rick Wilson (@Rick Wilson) 1662649803
NASA may attempt Moon launch on September 23: official
NASA is looking at September 23 and September 27 as possible dates for its next attempt at launching its Artemis 1 mission to the Moon, senior official Jim Free told reporters Thursday.
Two previous attempts were scrapped after the giant Space Launch System rocket experienced technical glitches including a fuel leak.
"The 23rd is a 6:47am window open for 80 minutes, and the 27th is an 11:37am window with a 70-minute duration," said Free, associate administrator for the agency's exploration systems development directorate.
The dates were chosen to avoid a conflict with the DART (Double Asteroid Redirection Test), in which a probe is set to strike an asteroid on September 26.
The launch dates depend, however, on NASA receiving a special waiver to avoid having to retest batteries on an emergency flight system that is used to destroy the rocket if it strays from its designated range to a populated area.
If it does not receive the waiver, the rocket will have to be wheeled back to its assembly building, pushing the timeline back several weeks.
Mike Bolger, exploration ground systems manager, added that teams were working to replace seals to fix the hydrogen leak issue -- work that could be completed by the end of Thursday, which would pave the way for a tanking test on September 17.
The Artemis 1 space mission hopes to test the SLS as well as the unmanned Orion capsule that sits atop, in preparation for future Moon-bound journeys with humans aboard.
'There seems to be a correlation': Researchers notice Trump boosts QAnon content 'when he's under stress'
Donald Trump has been promoting QAnon conspiracy theories on his Truth Social platform, and researchers say that's a sign that he's stressed out.
The former president faces multiple criminal and civil investigations, including a two-pronged probe of his role in the Jan. 6 insurrection and a Department of Justice inquiry over his apparent theft of classified materials, and he has stepped up his amplification of QAnon content online since the FBI searched his home at Mar-A-Lago, reported The Daily Beast.
“There always seems to be a correlation between the amount of times Trump is amplifying QAnon accounts and periods where I’d say he’s under stress,” said Media Matters senior researcher Alex Kaplan. “QAnon accounts are usually ones that are giving him praise and reassurances, which I’m sure he likes.”
Truth Social has verified 47 QAnon accounts who each have more 10,000 followers, and Trump has used his own account to boost at least 50 different accounts that support the right-wing conspiracy theory, which Kaplan said “plays a significant role in Truth Social’s ecosystem.”
The ex-president seems to appreciate the slavish devotion those conspiracists have toward him, and adherents were encouraged by his repeated sharing of their content, which they're "taking as a sign" that their predictions would soon come true and Trump would round up and punish his enemies -- who they believe to be satanic pedophiles who secretly control the world.
The movement had been splintered and demoralized by Trump's election loss and the crackdown by other social media companies on their content, but adherents remain a violent threat, according to law enforcement, and have become increasingly involved in politics at all levels.
"Some have set their gazes above their keyboards, choosing to run for office or involve themselves in a nationwide election denialist movement that has captured the loyalty of nearly half of Republican nominees on the ballot this fall," wrote Jared Holt, a senior research manager at Institute for Strategic Dialogue. "One influencer explicitly hopes to influence elections this year."
Trump as president tried to keep a distance between himself and some of his most rabid followers, although he has long refused to disavow the conspiracy theory, but Truth Social executives have actively courted that right-wing community to boost user numbers and engagement on their website.
"Trump’s business partners welcomed them onto his platform, and it's apparent that he likes what he sees," Holt wrote.
"It’s beyond time to retire whatever plausible deniability may have been afforded to Trump’s fondness for his most conspiratorial supporters," Holt added. "It’s right in front of our faces, in a place called Truth."
