Prince William’s godmother resigns from royal duties after racist exchange with Black Palace guest

Britain's Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, center, and Lady Susan Hussey, left, attend the State Opening of Parliament in the Houses of Parliament in London on Oct. 14, 2019. - PAUL EDWARDS/GETTY IMAGES EUROPE/TNS
A Buckingham Palace official has stepped down from her royal duties following “unacceptable” remarks she made to a Black VIP guest. Lady Susan Hussey, the 83-year-old godmother ofPrince William, resigned after questioning Ngozi Fulani about her nationality during a reception hosted by the Queen Consort on Tuesday in London. Fulani, a domestic and sexual abuse victims’ advocate, blasted the British noblewoman on social media, calling the exchange a “violation.” TheSistah Space chief executive shared a play-by-play on Twitter of how Hussey, to whom she refers as "Lady SH," approached her, moved ...