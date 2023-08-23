Priscilla Presley knew something was ‘not right’ days before Lisa Marie died
Priscilla Presley speaks at the public memorial for Lisa Marie Presley at Graceland on Jan. 22, 2023, in Memphis, Tennessee. - Jason Kempin/Getty Images North America/TNS

Priscilla Presley is breaking her silence surrounding the recent death of her daughter, Lisa Marie Presley. The actress and businesswoman recalled the final moments she saw her eldest child alive, and admitted to noticing something was off. Lisa Marie died on Jan. 12 at the age of 54. In July, her cause of death was revealed to be complications resulting from a bowel obstruction. “I did know there was something not right,” Priscilla revealed to filmmaker Sofia Coppola for The Hollywood Reporter’s latest cover story. The “Lost In Translation” director adapted the script from Priscilla’s 1985 me...