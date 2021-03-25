Pro-Trump youth group hit with legal complaint after being accused of illegally shielding donors
Charlie Kirk speaking with attendees at the 2020 Student Action Summit hosted by Turning Point USA. (Photo by Gage Skidmore)

A pro-Trump group is now at the center of a legal complaint as the Federal Election Commission (FEC) aims to crack down on so-called dark money groups.

According to Axios, dark money has become a critical fundraising component for the Republican Party as they were able to funnel "more than $1 billion in untraceable cash into the 2020 elections."

Under federal law, donors are required to disclose "anyone spending more than $250 on independent expenditures — or paid communications advocating for the election or defeat of a federal political candidate — identify donors who financed their political activity."

Although a court ruling aimed to overhaul donor disclosure requirements, the publication notes that very few groups are adhering to the modifications.

Now, a legal complaint has been lodged by the watchdog group, Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington (CREW). The complaint levels an accusation at the political group Turning Point Action. The publication reports that the group allegedly raised "seven-figure sums last year with explicit pleas to support its pro-Trump political efforts."

However, the group suggests otherwise. A spokesperson for the political action committee (PAC) emailed the publication with a statement defending itself. The spokesperson said, "Turning Point Action strongly disputes the mischaracterizations made by CREW."

The spokesperson added that the group "is focused largely on our social welfare mission" and "takes all political activity with utmost seriousness and has invested significant time, attention and top professional personnel into ensuring we are in compliance with all FEC guidance."

In February, the FEC sent a letter to the group asking requesting that it disclose its contributors by March 16. However, the group still has not replied to the request.