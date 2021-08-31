‘Profits off the big lie’: Paul Ryan blasted after admitting Trump lost while serving on Fox News board
Former Republican Speaker of the House Paul Ryan is under fire after emerging in a local ABC News affiliate interview declaring that Donald Trump lost the election and President Joe Biden won. Ryan is serving on the Fox News Board of Directors yet apparently taking no action while the increasingly far right wing cable channel continues to support the Big Lie of election fraud and the White House being stolen from the former president.

"President Trump lost the election. Joe Biden won the election," Ryan told Wisconsin's WISN-TV. "It was not rigged. It was not stolen. Donald Trump lost the election. Joe Biden won the election. It's really clear," Ryan said. "He exhausted his cases. He exhausted the court challenges. None of them went his direction. So he legitimately lost."

Ryan went on the criticize the GOP, calling it "a big mistake for the Republican Party to be a party about a person or a personality.," and warned the party will "just keep losing if we wrap ourselves around one person. We have not lost this much this fast in a long, long time."

Ryan also said, "I like being where I am right now, a private citizen with a great family life working, on some big ideas at think tanks and teaching young minds and Notre Dame."

He did not mention he is one of just seven members of the Board of Directors for Fox Corporation, which includes Fox News, Fox Business, Fox Sports, Fox Broadcasting Company, and Fox Television Stations.

Many Americans believe Fox News is among the greatest purveyors of election misinformation and disinformation in the country.

A recent Mother Jones article, "The Real Source of America's Rising Rage," mentions Fox News or "Fox" more than 60 times.

Meanwhile, here's how some are responding to what they see as Paul Ryan's lack of accountability and lack of action.