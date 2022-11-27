Progressives returned for third term in Australia's Victoria state
Photo by Victor on Unsplash

SYDNEY (Reuters) -The progressive government of Australia's Victoria state won re-election on Saturday, clearing the way for spending on infrastructure, education and healthcare. After eight years in power in the country's second-most populous state, centre-left Labor was tipped to defeat its Liberal-National coalition opposition, and the government, led by Daniel Andrews, was comfortably returned at Saturday's poll. With 67% of the vote counted, the Australian Broadcasting Corporation (ABC) on Sunday forecast Labor to win 49 seats in the state's lower house, and the Liberal-National coalition...