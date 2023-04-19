Prominent Boogaloo militia member pleads guilty to drug and gun-related charges

A prominent member of the anti-government Boogaloo movement pleaded guilty to gun and drug-related charges Wednesday and could face up to 13-years in prison, The Detroit News reported.

Timothy Teagan, 25, pleaded guilty six months after he was arrested in a case regarding potential attacks on politicians and alleged plans to disrupt the Nov. 8 midterm elections. He was investigated by members of the FBI Joint Terrorism Task Force and prosecuted by members of a national security unit but was never charged in relation to terrorism or any crimes related to extremism.

He pleaded guilty to being a drug user in possession of a firearm and ammunition and making a false statement while acquiring a firearm, which is a felony punishable by up to 10 years in prison. The drug charge carried a maximum 15-year prison sentence but prosecutors agreed to request a 13-month sentence as part of a plea agreement.

Teagan's lawyer, Todd Shanker, said his client was struggling with substance abuse issues and planned to leave the Boogaloo movement to form a militia focused on community service.

According to The Detroit News, Teagan is a "high-profile, often-quoted member of the Boogaloo movement."

"He has attended various protests, rallies and demonstrations in recent years, including the 'People's Convoy,' which opposed pandemic restrictions," The Detroit News' report stated. "He has been photographed carrying an AR-15 rifle at various rallies and posing with several people charged in the Whitmer kidnap plot, including Pete Musico, who was convicted, and Daniel Harris, who was acquitted last year in federal court."