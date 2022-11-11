Prop comedian Gallagher dead at 76 after organ failure
Gallagher is seen leaving the Howard Stern Show on Aug. 29, 2000. - Rick Mackler/ZUMA Press/TNS

Prop comedian Gallagher, who famously smashed watermelons on stage, has died at age 76. The funnyman died as a result of organ failure, his agent Roger Paul told the Daily News. The comic born born Leo Gallagher Jr. “succumbed to his ailments and passed away surrounded by his family in Palm Springs, California,” manager Craig Marquardo told The News in a statement. “He had previously suffered numerous heart attacks, something he and David Letterman talked about on an appearance a few years back.” Marquardo praised Gallagher’s “edgy style, brilliant wordplay, and inventive props.” The work of t...