Prosecutor: Ethan Crumbley to plead guilty to all 24 charges in Oxford school shooting
PONTIAC, Mich. — A spokesperson for the Oakland County Prosecutor’s Office confirmed Friday that the accused Oxford High shooting suspect is expected to plead guilty next week to charges that carry up to life in prison. Ethan Crumbley, 16, is facing 24 felony charges including terrorism and first-degree premeditated murder in the Nov. 30 shooting. Madisyn Baldwin, Tate Myre, Hana St. Juliana and Justin Shilling were killed, while six students and a teacher were injured. “We can confirm that the shooter is expected to plead guilty to all 24 charges, including terrorism, and the prosecutor has n...