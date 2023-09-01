Prosecutors ask judge to impose long sentence for Northern California Jan. 6 rioter
Sean Michael McHugh shown with yellow spray, center, at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. - U.S. Department of Justice/TNS

Arguing that a Northern California man who participated in the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol came “prepared for violence,” prosecutors are asking a judge to impose one of the longer sentences handed down on Jan. 6 defendants. The government is asking U.S. District Court Judge John D. Bates to order former Auburn, California, construction worker Sean Michael McHugh, 35, to serve 10 years and three months in prison, pay a $73,000 fine and pay $2,000 in restitution when he is sentenced next Thursday. The request comes in a 44-page sentencing memorandum filed late Thursday in federal court in W...