Prosecutors begin cross-examining R. Kelly co-defendant: ‘It was about protecting your boss’
R. Kelly, right, arrives with manager Derrel McDavid at the Cook County Criminal Courts Building for his child pornography trial on May 20, 2008, in Chicago. - Michael Tercha/Chicago Tribune/TNS

CHICAGO — On the third straight day of testimony from R. Kelly’s co-defendant and former business manager, prosecutors sought to portray him as too much of an insider to ever have been ignorant of Kelly’s true actions — and indicated that he had a significant financial interest in making sure Kelly’s reputation stayed clean. Derrel McDavid knew about the lawsuits alleging Kelly’s sexual misconduct but simply wanted “to pay (the claimants) off, to just give them money, to make them go away,” Assistant U.S. Attorney Jeannice Appenteng asserted. “It wasn’t about getting to the truth of the matter...