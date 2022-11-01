Prosecutors give defense attorneys 2,500 pages of evidence against alleged Illinois parade gunman Robert Crimo
Residents gather in Port Clinton Square in Highland Park, Illinois, on July 11, 2022, to mark exactly one week since a mass shooting killed seven here at the Fourth of July parade. - Brian Cassella //Chicago Tribune/TNS

CHICAGO — Prosecutors said Tuesday that they have turned over a huge amount of evidence to defense attorneys for the man accused of killing seven people in a shooting on the Fourth of July in Highland Park. The update came at the first court hearing since August for Robert Crimo III, who has been charged with more than 100 felonies in the shooting. Authorities say Crimo also wounded dozens of other people by firing a semi-automatic rifle into the crowd watching the Highland Park holiday parade. Lake County Assistant State’s Attorney Ben Dillon said prosecutors have given more than 2,500 pages ...