Prosecutors rest their case in the Tim Mapes perjury trial stemming from Michael Madigan probe

Tim Mapes, former chief of staff to House Speaker Michael Madigan, arrives at the Dirksen U.S. Courthouse, Aug. 7, 2023, for the first day of his trial. - Antonio Perez/Chicago Tribune/TNS
CHICAGO — Prosecutors rested their case Monday in the perjury trial of Tim Mapes, the former chief of staff to Democratic House Speaker Michael Madigan accused of lying to a federal grand jury investigating his longtime boss. Over eight days of testimony, prosecutors presented 15 witnesses and dozens of wiretapped phone conversations, emails, and other documents in an effort to prove that Mapes was lying when he said he was unaware that Madigan’s close confidant, Michael McClain was doing sensitive “assignments” for the speaker. The prosecution’s case has also included the audio of Mapes’ enti...