Prosecutors say 'doomsday mom' who killed children used 'money, power and sex' to get what she wanted

During their opening arguments in the trial of an Idaho mother accused of killing her two children and plotting to murder her husband's ex-wife, prosecutors said the 49-year-old woman killed because of "money, power, and sex," The Daily Beast reported.

Fremont County Prosecutor Lindsey Blake said that Lori Vallow promised "those things to get what she wanted."

Blake said that that Vallow and her husband Chad Daybell were inspired by their dooms-day religious beliefs and were involved in the 2019 disappearance and murders of their two children Tylee Ryan and Joshua "JJ" Vallow. They later conspired to kill Daybell's first wife, Tammy, to collect her insurance and social security.

If convicted on charges including murder and conspiracy in connection with the deaths of her children and the conspiracy to kill Daybell's first wife, Vallow faces a maximum sentence of life in prison.

Defense lawyers say there's no evidence for the prosecutions case and called Vallow a "good mother" who got sucked into religious extremism after meeting Daybell.

"Prosecutors beg to differ, walking jurors through the years-long saga and offering new details on the murders that spurred nationwide attention and a Netflix documentary. 'This case actually starts in October of 2018, when Lori Vallow met Chad Daybell for the first time,' Blake said, adding that the pair were both at a religious conference," The Daily Beast's report stated. "Daybell, a former gravedigger, was the author of apocalyptic novels aimed at Mormons—and Vallow had been a long devoted fan of his work."

"Blake said that during this meeting, Daybell and Vallow realized that not only did they share the same religious beliefs—but that they had been married in a past life and were meant to be together," The Beast's report continued. "The pair then designated themselves as the biblical figures 'James and Elena,' and Vallow then allegedly moved 'any obstacle in her way to get what she want[ed] and she wanted Chad Daybell.'"

