Prosecutors say Michigan woman befriended mom to steal her twins
Photo by Kelly Sikkema on Unsplash

DETROIT — A 23-year-old Detroit woman allegedly befriended the Livonia mom of 14-day old twins while intending to steal the boys from their mother, according to Wayne County prosecutors. The woman, Shantell Re-Azia Jones, along with Curtis Lee Slay, 18, and Davion Demetrius Sherman Chandler, 19, have been charged with kidnapping the twins Sunday from a hotel in the 30370 block of Plymouth Road in Livonia, according to a press release from the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office. The twins' disappearance resulted in an Amber Alert that was active until someone turned the boys, Montana Alexander Br...