Prosecutors seek jail time for MAGA-rioting FAA employee who boasted his badge could get him past Capitol Police barriers

On Monday, CBS News' Scott MacFarlane reported that federal prosecutors will seek a two-week jail sentence for Kevin Strong of Riverside, California, who pleaded guilty last December to charges of entering a restricted building, disorderly conduct, and unlawful picketing for his role in the attack.
According to the prosecutors, Strong, a technician with the Federal Aviation Administration, "posted online before January 6th that his badge could get him past police barriers."
Strong is one of over 200 people who have pleaded guilty in Capitol insurrection cases. In total, nearly 800 people have been charged.
The first of these cases without a guilty plea went to trial last week, involving Guy Reffitt, a member of the far-right Texas Three Percenters militia who was turned in to the FBI by his own son after he had threatened to shoot his family if they came forward.