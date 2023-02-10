Ugly scene unfolds at Sarah Silverman show as blackface protester gets ousted
Sarah Silverman at the World premiere of 'Ralph Breaks The Internet' held at the El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood, USA on November 5, 2018. (Shutterstock.com)

Comedian Sarah Silverman was performing for a New Jersey audience when a man disrupted her show in protest of an infamous bit she did over 15 years ago, TMZ reports.

The protester, 71-year-old Michael B. Jackson, said he planned to peacefully protest while wearing blackface makeup, but was singled out by comic Rory Albanese, who riled up the crowd against him and got security to kick him out. Someone who was at the show tells TMZ that Jackson, who is a Black man, was being disruptive and given a warning.

Jackson took out his phone and recorded some of the incident, but the video ends before things allegedly got physical. Jackson claims had to go to the hospital after being attacked by security guards.

A rep for the venue tells TMZ that Jackson "only requested medical attention for anxiety after being evicted from the show, walking to his hotel room and coming back down to the lobby."

Jackson blamed Silverman for the incident, saying she "had the security goons at the Ocean Resort Casino in [Atlantic City] attack me and rough me up" because protested her for wearing blackface.

"Sarah Silverman feels it okay for her to wear back face, but no one else," he said.

Watch the video below or at this link.

Black man in blackface booted from Sarah Silverman show for protesting old skit | New York Post www.youtube.com

