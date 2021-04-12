Protests erupt after police shoot Black man in Minneapolis traffic stop

By Nicholas Pfosi and Jonathan Allen BROOKLYN CENTER, Minn. (Reuters) - Police fired tear gas and rubber bullets as angry protests erupted in a Minneapolis suburb after a 20-year-old Black man was shot dead during a traffic stop. The unrest in Brooklyn Center came hours before the trial of Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis police officer charged with murdering George Floyd, was set to resume in a courtroom less than 10 miles (16 km) away on Monday. Outside of the Brooklyn Center Police Department on Sunday night, smoke billowed as a line of police officers fired rubber bullets and chemical...