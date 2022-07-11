Protests last July brought Cuba worldwide attention, but the human rights crisis continues

Private enterprise, including taxi services, boomed in Cuba boomed after the historic warming of ties with Cold War rival the United States in 2014 under then-president Barack Obama(AFP)
A year after the largest anti-government demonstrations in Cuba in several decades, hundreds of people remain detained, waiting for trials or in prison for chanting pro-freedom slogans. But the July 11 protests — and the ferocious crackdown that followed — have shed light on the Cuban people’s struggle for liberty, called international attention to the human rights crisis on the island and mobilized Cubans around the world in support of pro-democracy efforts. The “nationwide protests marked a before and after in Cuban history, demonstrating to the international community that Cubans across the...